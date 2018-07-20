NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 22, 2018

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

423 PM EDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY

AFTERNOON...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Watch, which is in effect from late Saturday night through Sunday

afternoon.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to

35 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

