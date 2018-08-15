NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

758 PM EDT TUE AUG 14 2018

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...

At 757 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

12 nm south of Westhampton Beach, moving northeast at 20 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open

water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal

objects.

