NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
758 PM EDT TUE AUG 14 2018
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...
The areas affected include...
Moriches Inlet to Montauk Point NY out 20 NM...
At 757 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located
12 nm south of Westhampton Beach, moving northeast at 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open
water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal
objects.
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather