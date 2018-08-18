NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

_____

SPECIAL MARINE WARNING

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

311 AM EDT SAT AUG 18 2018

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 AM EDT...

For the following areas...

Block Island Sound...

Coastal Waters from Montauk NY to Marthas Vineyard extending out to

20 nm South of Block Island...

Rhode Island Sound...

At 310 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts

was located 9 nm south of The Coastal Waters West Of Block Island,

moving east at 45 knots.

HAZARD...Waterspouts and wind gusts to nearly 50 knots.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally

hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly

higher winds and suddenly higher waves.

The severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly open waters.

_____

