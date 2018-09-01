NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, September 1, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

606 AM EDT Sat Sep 1 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Winds and seas will continue to slowly diminish today.

_____

