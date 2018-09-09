NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, September 10, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
356 AM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT MONDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40
kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather