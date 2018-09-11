NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 11, 2018
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service New York NY
713 AM EDT Tue Sep 11 2018
...PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Visibilities will be below 1 mile within patchy dense fog this
morning.
Mariners should exercise caution and be prepared for rapid changes
in visibility.
