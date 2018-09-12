NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 14, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

420 AM EDT Wed Sep 12 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL

6 AM EDT FRIDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

* SEAS...6 to 9 feet.

* VISIBILITY...One quarter mile or less at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

