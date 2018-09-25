NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 25, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
1205 AM EDT Tue Sep 25 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS...East 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...East 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
Occasional gusts up to 35 kt Tuesday morning. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
Occasional gusts up to 35 kt Tuesday morning. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather