NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 7, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EDT Sun Oct 7 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Seas have subsided below small craft advisory levels.

