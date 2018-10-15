NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

339 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT

Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

45 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

