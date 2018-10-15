NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 15, 2018
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
339 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 4 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT
Tuesday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
45 kt. Seas 6 to 11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather