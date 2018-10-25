NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
552 AM EDT Thu Oct 25 2018
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to
45 kt. Seas 9 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or
location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional
lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their
plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Frequent wind gusts are expected to remain below 25 kt today.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather