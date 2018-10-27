NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
402 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to
45 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet across the western Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to
47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale
conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It
is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience
seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.
Seas 8 to 14 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 48 to
63 kt are expected or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside.
Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and
dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside.
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50
kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet over the eastern Long Island Sound.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Storm Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 48 to
63 kt are expected or occurring. Recreational boaters should
remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside.
Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and
dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or
taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside.
