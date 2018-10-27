NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, October 27, 2018

_____

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

402 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to

45 kt. Seas 3 to 6 feet across the western Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt.

Seas 8 to 14 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 48 to

63 kt are expected or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside.

Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and

dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside.

...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50

kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet over the eastern Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 48 to

63 kt are expected or occurring. Recreational boaters should

remain in port, or take shelter until winds and waves subside.

Commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and

dangerous sea conditions, and consider remaining in port or

taking shelter in port until winds and waves subside.

_____

