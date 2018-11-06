NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
633 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST
WEDNESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25
kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Wind gusts have diminished to less than 25 kt and therefore the
Small Craft Advisory is cancelled.
_____
