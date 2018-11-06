NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

633 PM EST Tue Nov 6 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25

kt. Seas 4 to 7 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

THURSDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25

kt. Seas 5 to 8 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Wind gusts have diminished to less than 25 kt and therefore the

Small Craft Advisory is cancelled.

