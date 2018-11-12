NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 14, 2018

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

242 AM EST Mon Nov 12 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 1 AM to 7 AM EST Tuesday.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southerly winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40

kt through Tuesday afternoon, becoming westerly 15 to 25 kt

gusts up to 35 kts through Tuesday night. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots,

or seas 5 feet or greater, are expected to produce hazardous wave

conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

