NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

410 PM EST Sat Dec 15 2018

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM Sunday to midnight EST

Sunday night. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM Sunday to midnight EST

Sunday night. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM Sunday to midnight EST

Sunday night. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST SUNDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale

Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM Sunday to midnight EST

Sunday night. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northeast winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to

40 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather