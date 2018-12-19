NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 19, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
357 AM EST Wed Dec 19 2018
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Gale
Watch, which is in effect from late Thursday night through Friday
evening. The Small Craft Advisory has been cancelled.
* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
45 kt. Seas 11 to 16 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased...but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
_____
