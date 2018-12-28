NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

330 AM EST Fri Dec 28 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...South 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...South 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Ocean

seas 6 to 10 feet. Seas 3 to 5 ft on eastern Long Island Sound.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

