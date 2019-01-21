NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 22, 2019

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

535 AM EST Mon Jan 21 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

TUESDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to

45 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through tonight.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

the times of low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means sustained winds or frequent gusts of 34 to

47 kt are expected or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale

conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It

is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience

seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

A Low Water Advisory means water levels are expected to be

significantly below average. Mariners should use extreme caution

and transit at the slowest safe navigable speed to minimize

impact.

A Freezing Spray Advisory means that light to moderate

accumulation of ice is expected on vessels. Operating a vessel in

freezing spray can be hazardous. It is recommended that vessels

be prepared to take appropriate counter measures before putting

to sea or enter the advisory area.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through this evening.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through this evening.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through this evening.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

TUESDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to

45 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through tonight.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

the times of low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt, highest on the ocean waters east of Moriches Inlet. Seas 7

to 10 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through tonight.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through this evening.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through this evening.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through this evening.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt, highest on the ocean waters east of Moriches Inlet. Seas 7

to 10 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through tonight.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt, highest on the ocean waters east of Moriches Inlet. Seas 7

to 10 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through tonight.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

TUESDAY...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45

kt, highest on the ocean waters east of Moriches Inlet. Seas 7

to 10 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through tonight.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST

TUESDAY...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Northwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to

45 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through tonight.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

the times of low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST TUESDAY...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through this evening.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through this evening.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

...FREEZING SPRAY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST

TONIGHT...

...LOW WATER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 6 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WINDS...Northwest 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt.

* Freezing Spray...Light to moderate accumulation of ice is

expected on vessels through this evening.

* Water Levels...1.5 to 2 feet below mean lower low water during

low tide this afternoon.

* Impacts...Low water conditions during low tide may lead to

navigation difficulty and may require extra slack and mooring.

