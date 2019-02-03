NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

319 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3

to 5 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS

MORNING...

* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

Seas 4 to 7 feet.

