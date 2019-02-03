NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 3, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
319 AM EST Sun Feb 3 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 3
to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS
MORNING...
* WINDS AND SEAS...West winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
Seas 4 to 7 feet.
_____
