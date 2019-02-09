NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

654 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Occasional gusts up to 25 kt east of Moriches Inlet are possible

the next hour or two.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Occasional gusts up to 25 kt east of Moriches Inlet are possible

the next hour or two.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Occasional gusts up to 25 kt east of Moriches Inlet are possible

the next hour or two.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Occasional gusts up to 25 kt east of Moriches Inlet are possible

the next hour or two.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small

Craft Advisory.

Occasional gusts up to 25 kt east of Moriches Inlet are possible

the next hour or two.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather