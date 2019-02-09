NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
654 PM EST Sat Feb 9 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Upton has cancelled the Small
Craft Advisory.
Occasional gusts up to 25 kt east of Moriches Inlet are possible
the next hour or two.
