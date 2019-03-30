NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 1, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
419 AM EDT Sat Mar 30 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM EDT MONDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...S winds to 15 to 20 kt tonight with a few gusts
up to 25 kt, becoming W Sunday afternoon, then becoming NW 20
to 25 kt Sunday night. Seas 4 to 6 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
