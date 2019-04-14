NY Marine Warning and Forecast

NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

342 AM EDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY

NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Small Craft

Advisory, which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 6 PM EDT

Monday. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale Watch is in

effect from Monday evening through late Monday night.

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30

kt tonight into Monday morning, becoming northwest late Monday

and Monday night 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 7 to

10 feet.

* VISIBILITY...One quarter to one half mile at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be

reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially

those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these

conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or

frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are

expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 kt has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or

location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional

lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their

plans.

