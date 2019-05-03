NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 4, 2019
_____
DENSE FOG ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
744 PM EDT Fri May 3 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* VISIBILITY...Areas of fog 1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* VISIBILITY...Areas of fog 1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* VISIBILITY...Areas of fog 1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* VISIBILITY...Areas of fog 1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* VISIBILITY...Areas of fog 1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* VISIBILITY...Areas of fog 1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* VISIBILITY...Areas of fog 1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Dense Fog
Advisory, which is in effect until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* VISIBILITY...Areas of fog 1 nautical mile or less.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one mile. Inexperienced mariners, especially
those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather