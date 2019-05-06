NY Marine Warning and Forecast
NY Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, May 7, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service New York NY
341 AM EDT Mon May 6 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WINDS AND SEAS...East winds 15 to 20 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt this
morning. Seas 5 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that sustained wind speeds or
frequent gusts of 25 to 33 kt and/or seas of 5 ft or higher are
expected or occurring, and hazardous to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
