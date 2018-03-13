NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

NYZ072-130815-

New York (Manhattan)-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ073-130815-

Bronx-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ176-130815-

Northern Queens-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ178-130815-

Southern Queens-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ075-130815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ074-130815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.

Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ177-130815-

Northern Nassau-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ179-130815-

Southern Nassau-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35

mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ078-130815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ080-130815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Breezy

with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy

with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ079-130815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40

mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy

with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds around 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ081-130815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON EDT

TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy

with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows

around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 20 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ071-130815-

Southern Westchester-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ070-130815-

Northern Westchester-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ069-130815-

Rockland-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ068-130815-

Putnam-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ067-130815-

Orange-

1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...

.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

