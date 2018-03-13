NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 12, 2018
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
NYZ072-130815-
New York (Manhattan)-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ073-130815-
Bronx-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs
around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ176-130815-
Northern Queens-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ178-130815-
Southern Queens-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ075-130815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ074-130815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation around an inch. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90
percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest
winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ177-130815-
Northern Nassau-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ179-130815-
Southern Nassau-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35
mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs
around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ078-130815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ080-130815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Breezy
with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
35 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ079-130815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON EDT
TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40
mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy
with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows
around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds around 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ081-130815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO NOON EDT
TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow likely early, then snow. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Windy
with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows
around 30. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers in the
afternoon. Breezy with highs around 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ071-130815-
Southern Westchester-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow likely with a chance of rain early, then snow.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ070-130815-
Northern Westchester-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.
NYZ069-130815-
Rockland-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
NYZ068-130815-
Putnam-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in
the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
NYZ067-130815-
Orange-
1051 PM EDT Mon Mar 12 2018
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TUESDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Snow, mainly in the morning. Total snow
accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers
in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
