Updated 7:18 pm, Saturday, March 17, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018
701 FPUS51 KOKX 172314
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
NYZ072-180815-
New York (Manhattan)-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ073-180815-
Bronx-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ176-180815-
Northern Queens-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ178-180815-
Southern Queens-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ074-180815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ075-180815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs
in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ067-180815-
Orange-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around
5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ068-180815-
Putnam-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ069-180815-
Rockland-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ070-180815-
Northern Westchester-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ071-180815-
Southern Westchester-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
NYZ177-180815-
Northern Nassau-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ179-180815-
Southern Nassau-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ078-180815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ079-180815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ080-180815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
NYZ081-180815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in
the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance
of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
