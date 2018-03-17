NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 17, 2018

_____

701 FPUS51 KOKX 172314

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

NYZ072-180815-

New York (Manhattan)-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ073-180815-

Bronx-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ176-180815-

Northern Queens-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ178-180815-

Southern Queens-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ074-180815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ075-180815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ067-180815-

Orange-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ068-180815-

Putnam-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ069-180815-

Rockland-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ070-180815-

Northern Westchester-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ071-180815-

Southern Westchester-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ177-180815-

Northern Nassau-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ179-180815-

Southern Nassau-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ078-180815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ079-180815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ080-180815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ081-180815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

714 PM EDT Sat Mar 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Lows in

the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast