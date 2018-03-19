NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018

_____

364 FPUS51 KOKX 190803

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

NYZ072-192015-

New York (Manhattan)-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ073-192015-

Bronx-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ176-192015-

Northern Queens-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ178-192015-

Southern Queens-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ074-192015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy

with lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ075-192015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy

with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ067-192015-

Orange-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ068-192015-

Putnam-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ069-192015-

Rockland-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ070-192015-

Northern Westchester-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs

in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ071-192015-

Southern Westchester-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ177-192015-

Northern Nassau-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ179-192015-

Southern Nassau-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ078-192015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-192015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Windy, cold

with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ080-192015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper

20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-192015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow after midnight. Windy with lows around 30.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the

evening. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast