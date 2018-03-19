NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Published 4:09 am, Monday, March 19, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 18, 2018
_____
364 FPUS51 KOKX 190803
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
NYZ072-192015-
New York (Manhattan)-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ073-192015-
Bronx-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ176-192015-
Northern Queens-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ178-192015-
Southern Queens-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ074-192015-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy
with lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ075-192015-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Breezy
with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Breezy with highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ067-192015-
Orange-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ068-192015-
Putnam-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of snow 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with
highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
around 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ069-192015-
Rockland-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ070-192015-
Northern Westchester-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs
in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ071-192015-
Southern Westchester-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ177-192015-
Northern Nassau-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ179-192015-
Southern Nassau-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Breezy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ078-192015-
Northwestern Suffolk-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph
with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in
the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ079-192015-
Northeastern Suffolk-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows around 30.
Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in
the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulation possible. Windy, cold
with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
NYZ080-192015-
Southwestern Suffolk-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Breezy with lows in the
upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Chance of snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 20 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper
20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs
in the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
$$
NYZ081-192015-
Southeastern Suffolk-
403 AM EDT Mon Mar 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening,
then a chance of snow after midnight. Windy with lows around 30.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
snow 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulation possible.
Windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the
evening. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy
with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast