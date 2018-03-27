NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 26, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

NYZ072-270815-

New York (Manhattan)-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ073-270815-

Bronx-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ176-270815-

Northern Queens-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ178-270815-

Southern Queens-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ075-270815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ074-270815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ179-270815-

Southern Nassau-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ177-270815-

Northern Nassau-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ080-270815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ078-270815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ081-270815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ079-270815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ071-270815-

Southern Westchester-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ070-270815-

Northern Westchester-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ069-270815-

Rockland-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ068-270815-

Putnam-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain or freezing rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ067-270815-

Orange-

102 AM EDT Tue Mar 27 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 50. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or freezing rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

