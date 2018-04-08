NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 12:17 pm, Sunday, April 8, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 8, 2018
_____
603 FPUS51 KOKX 081612
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
NYZ072-082115-
New York (Manhattan)-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ073-082115-
Bronx-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ176-082115-
Northern Queens-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ178-082115-
Southern Queens-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ075-082115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ074-082115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ177-082115-
Northern Nassau-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ179-082115-
Southern Nassau-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ078-082115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ080-082115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ079-082115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow or rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ081-082115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of snow or rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of
snow in the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ071-082115-
Southern Westchester-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow in
the evening, then a chance of snow or rain after midnight. Lows
in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ070-082115-
Northern Westchester-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then
a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ069-082115-
Rockland-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ068-082115-
Putnam-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ067-082115-
Orange-
1212 PM EDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the
evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: New York, Zone Forecast