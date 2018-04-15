NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Bronx-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northern Queens-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Queens-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 25 to

30 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 40. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Breezy with lows around 40. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Orange-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. A chance of

light rain this morning, then light rain likely this afternoon.

Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Putnam-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light freezing rain. A chance of

light rain this morning, then light rain likely with a chance of

light sleet this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Rockland-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely with a chance of light freezing rain this afternoon.

Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Westchester-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper

30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Westchester-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

around 40. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Nassau-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

around 40. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Nassau-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Windy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 25 to 30 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

around 40. East winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs around 40.

East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

1 PM EDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in the lower

40s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

622 AM EDT Sun Apr 15 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of light rain this morning, then light

rain likely this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with highs

around 40. East winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Light rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Windy with lows in the upper 30s. East winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain with a chance of thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy

at times. Windy with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

