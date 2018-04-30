NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 29, 2018

_____

751 FPUS51 KOKX 300219

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

NYZ072-301000-

New York (Manhattan)-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ073-301000-

Bronx-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ176-301000-

Northern Queens-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ178-301000-

Southern Queens-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-301000-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-301000-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-301000-

Southern Nassau-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-301000-

Northern Nassau-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ080-301000-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ078-301000-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy late this evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ081-301000-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-301000-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ071-301000-

Southern Westchester-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ070-301000-

Northern Westchester-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ069-301000-

Rockland-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ068-301000-

Putnam-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ067-301000-

Orange-

1019 PM EDT Sun Apr 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

late this evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather