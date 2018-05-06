NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 12:44 am, Sunday, May 6, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 5, 2018
_____
905 FPUS51 KOKX 060437
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
NYZ072-060815-
New York (Manhattan)-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ073-060815-
Bronx-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ176-060815-
Northern Queens-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the upper 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ178-060815-
Southern Queens-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 60.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ075-060815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ074-060815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ179-060815-
Southern Nassau-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous
showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ177-060815-
Northern Nassau-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ080-060815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ078-060815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous
showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ081-060815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
NYZ079-060815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning,
then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
NYZ071-060815-
Southern Westchester-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler. Near steady
temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ070-060815-
Northern Westchester-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
NYZ069-060815-
Rockland-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
NYZ068-060815-
Putnam-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then numerous
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
NYZ067-060815-
Orange-
1237 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather