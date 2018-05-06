NY New York NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ073-062015-

Bronx-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ176-062015-

Northern Queens-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ178-062015-

Southern Queens-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ075-062015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ074-062015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ179-062015-

Southern Nassau-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ177-062015-

Northern Nassau-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ080-062015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ078-062015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ081-062015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ079-062015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ071-062015-

Southern Westchester-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ070-062015-

Northern Westchester-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ069-062015-

Rockland-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ068-062015-

Putnam-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ067-062015-

Orange-

544 AM EDT Sun May 6 2018

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

