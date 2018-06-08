NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 1:58 am, Friday, June 8, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 7, 2018
064 FPUS51 KOKX 080551
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
NYZ072-080815-
New York (Manhattan)-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ073-080815-
Bronx-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ176-080815-
Northern Queens-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ178-080815-
Southern Queens-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ074-080815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ075-080815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ067-080815-
Orange-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ068-080815-
Putnam-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ069-080815-
Rockland-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ070-080815-
Northern Westchester-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower
50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around
80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ071-080815-
Southern Westchester-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ177-080815-
Northern Nassau-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ179-080815-
Southern Nassau-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ078-080815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ079-080815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ080-080815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
NYZ081-080815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
151 AM EDT Fri Jun 8 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather