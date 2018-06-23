NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 22, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

NYZ072-230845-

New York (Manhattan)-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

NYZ073-230845-

Bronx-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

NYZ176-230845-

Northern Queens-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

NYZ178-230845-

Southern Queens-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ074-230845-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

NYZ075-230845-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ067-230845-

Orange-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ068-230845-

Putnam-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ069-230845-

Rockland-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ070-230845-

Northern Westchester-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ071-230845-

Southern Westchester-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

NYZ177-230845-

Northern Nassau-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ179-230845-

Southern Nassau-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ078-230845-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ079-230845-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ080-230845-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ081-230845-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1227 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

