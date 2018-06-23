NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018

_____

127 FPUS51 KOKX 231502

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

NYZ072-232030-

New York (Manhattan)-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

late this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ073-232030-

Bronx-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ176-232030-

Northern Queens-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ178-232030-

Southern Queens-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-232030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ075-232030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ067-232030-

Orange-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ068-232030-

Putnam-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ069-232030-

Rockland-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ070-232030-

Northern Westchester-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Isolated showers late this

morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late

this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight

chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ071-232030-

Southern Westchester-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late

this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ177-232030-

Northern Nassau-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ179-232030-

Southern Nassau-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph late this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-232030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ079-232030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-232030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-232030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers late this

morning, then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather