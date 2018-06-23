NY New York NY Zone Forecast
Updated 11:08 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 23, 2018
_____
127 FPUS51 KOKX 231502
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
NYZ072-232030-
New York (Manhattan)-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
late this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ073-232030-
Bronx-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ176-232030-
Northern Queens-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ178-232030-
Southern Queens-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph late this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ074-232030-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph,
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s.
$$
NYZ075-232030-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ067-232030-
Orange-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west around
5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ068-232030-
Putnam-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ069-232030-
Rockland-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ070-232030-
Northern Westchester-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Isolated showers late this
morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late
this morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ071-232030-
Southern Westchester-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late
this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values
in the mid 90s in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ177-232030-
Northern Nassau-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
NYZ179-232030-
Southern Nassau-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph late this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ078-232030-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ079-232030-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
NYZ080-232030-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers with patchy drizzle. Highs
in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with
highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
NYZ081-232030-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1102 AM EDT Sat Jun 23 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Scattered showers late this
morning, then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
_____
