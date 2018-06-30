NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 30, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

NYZ072-302045-

New York (Manhattan)-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

NYZ073-302045-

Bronx-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

NYZ176-302045-

Northern Queens-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values

up to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

NYZ178-302045-

Southern Queens-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ074-302045-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

NYZ075-302045-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ067-302045-

Orange-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values

up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

NYZ068-302045-

Putnam-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows around 70.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values up to 105 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

NYZ069-302045-

Rockland-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values up to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index

values up to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

NYZ070-302045-

Northern Westchester-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values up to 100 in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

NYZ071-302045-

Southern Westchester-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Heat

index values up to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values up to

105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat

index values up to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

NYZ177-302045-

Northern Nassau-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index

values in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ179-302045-

Southern Nassau-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT SUNDAY...

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values up to

100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ078-302045-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values up to

103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ079-302045-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ080-302045-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM EDT MONDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Heat index values up

to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ081-302045-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1253 PM EDT Sat Jun 30 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM EDT SUNDAY...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

