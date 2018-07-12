NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 12, 2018

_____

489 FPUS51 KOKX 121445

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

NYZ072-122015-

New York (Manhattan)-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late this morning,

then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-122015-

Bronx-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late this morning,

then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ176-122015-

Northern Queens-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers late this morning,

then mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ178-122015-

Southern Queens-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-122015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-122015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ177-122015-

Northern Nassau-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ179-122015-

Southern Nassau-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-122015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ080-122015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ079-122015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ081-122015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ071-122015-

Southern Westchester-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ070-122015-

Northern Westchester-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ069-122015-

Rockland-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ068-122015-

Putnam-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-122015-

Orange-

1045 AM EDT Thu Jul 12 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

