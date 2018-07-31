NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 30, 2018

_____

338 FPUS51 KOKX 310732

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

NYZ072-312100-

New York (Manhattan)-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ073-312100-

Bronx-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs around 90.

Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ176-312100-

Northern Queens-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ178-312100-

Southern Queens-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ074-312100-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

up to 100 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ075-312100-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ067-312100-

Orange-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ068-312100-

Putnam-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ069-312100-

Rockland-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ070-312100-

Northern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ071-312100-

Southern Westchester-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ177-312100-

Northern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 80. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

$$

NYZ179-312100-

Southern Nassau-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then numerous showers with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

$$

NYZ078-312100-

Northwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms and showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ079-312100-

Northeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with

a slight chance of showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ080-312100-

Southwestern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with

a slight chance of showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

$$

NYZ081-312100-

Southeastern Suffolk-

332 AM EDT Tue Jul 31 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid

with highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms with

a slight chance of showers in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather