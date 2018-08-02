NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 2, 2018

_____

606 FPUS51 KOKX 021352

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

NYZ072-022015-

New York (Manhattan)-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ073-022015-

Bronx-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ176-022015-

Northern Queens-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ178-022015-

Southern Queens-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat

index values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s.

$$

NYZ074-022015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ075-022015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ067-022015-

Orange-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ068-022015-

Putnam-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ069-022015-

Rockland-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values

in the mid 90s this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ070-022015-

Northern Westchester-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall after

midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ071-022015-

Southern Westchester-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Heat index values in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ177-022015-

Northern Nassau-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then a slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in the

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ179-022015-

Southern Nassau-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid

90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

NYZ078-022015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ079-022015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-022015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Heat index values in the

mid 90s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Heat index values

in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

NYZ081-022015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

952 AM EDT Thu Aug 2 2018

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the morning. Humid with highs around 80. South

winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

