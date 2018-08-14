NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 13, 2018

910 FPUS51 KOKX 140159

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

NYZ072-140815-

New York (Manhattan)-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ073-140815-

Bronx-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ176-140815-

Northern Queens-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ178-140815-

Southern Queens-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ074-140815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Lows around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ075-140815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ067-140815-

Orange-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph late

this evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ068-140815-

Putnam-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ069-140815-

Rockland-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ070-140815-

Northern Westchester-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ071-140815-

Southern Westchester-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ177-140815-

Northern Nassau-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index

values in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ179-140815-

Southern Nassau-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ078-140815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows around

70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ079-140815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ080-140815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.

Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ081-140815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

959 PM EDT Mon Aug 13 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the lower

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. Partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

Maloit

