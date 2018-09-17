NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 17, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

NYZ072-180815-

New York (Manhattan)-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ073-180815-

Bronx-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ176-180815-

Northern Queens-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ178-180815-

Southern Queens-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ074-180815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ075-180815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ067-180815-

Orange-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ068-180815-

Putnam-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ069-180815-

Rockland-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ070-180815-

Northern Westchester-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ071-180815-

Southern Westchester-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ177-180815-

Northern Nassau-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ179-180815-

Southern Nassau-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ078-180815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ079-180815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ080-180815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ081-180815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

310 PM EDT Mon Sep 17 2018

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers this evening, then showers

likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

