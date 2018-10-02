NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 1, 2018

_____

189 FPUS51 KOKX 020338

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

NYZ072-020815-

New York (Manhattan)-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ073-020815-

Bronx-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ176-020815-

Northern Queens-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ178-020815-

Southern Queens-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ075-020815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ074-020815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ179-020815-

Southern Nassau-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ177-020815-

Northern Nassau-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ080-020815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers

in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ078-020815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ081-020815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ079-020815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ071-020815-

Southern Westchester-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ070-020815-

Northern Westchester-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ069-020815-

Rockland-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ068-020815-

Putnam-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ067-020815-

Orange-

1138 PM EDT Mon Oct 1 2018

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph late this evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

