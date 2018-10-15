NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

New York (Manhattan)-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Bronx-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Queens-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Queens-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwestern Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwestern Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, breezy with

lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeastern Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with

lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeastern Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with

lows around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Rockland-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Putnam-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Orange-

327 AM EDT Mon Oct 15 2018

.TODAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

