NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 21, 2018
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
NYZ072-220815-
New York (Manhattan)-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ073-220815-
Bronx-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ176-220815-
Northern Queens-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ178-220815-
Southern Queens-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ074-220815-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to
20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ075-220815-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ067-220815-
Orange-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost late this evening, then
areas of frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ068-220815-
Putnam-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost late this evening, then
areas of frost. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
NYZ069-220815-
Rockland-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost late this evening. Areas
of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
NYZ070-220815-
Northern Westchester-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost late this evening. Areas
of frost. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph late this evening.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
NYZ071-220815-
Southern Westchester-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
NYZ177-220815-
Northern Nassau-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph late this evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
NYZ179-220815-
Southern Nassau-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ078-220815-
Northwestern Suffolk-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ079-220815-
Northeastern Suffolk-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Windy
with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ080-220815-
Southwestern Suffolk-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s.
NYZ081-220815-
Southeastern Suffolk-
1045 PM EDT Sun Oct 21 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Windy
with highs in the mid 50s.
