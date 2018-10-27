NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 26, 2018

_____

039 FPUS51 KOKX 270814

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

NYZ072-272030-

New York (Manhattan)-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ073-272030-

Bronx-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ176-272030-

Northern Queens-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ178-272030-

Southern Queens-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

EDT TODAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy

with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ075-272030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ074-272030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON

EDT TODAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of drizzle in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain or drizzle after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ177-272030-

Northern Nassau-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ179-272030-

Southern Nassau-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ078-272030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy

with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ080-272030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Very

windy with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ079-272030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Very

windy with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ081-272030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT SUNDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM

EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

2 AM EDT SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Very

windy with highs in the upper 50s. East winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ071-272030-

Southern Westchester-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM EDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Windy

with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ070-272030-

Northern Westchester-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain likely, mainly

in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ069-272030-

Rockland-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of drizzle. Rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ068-272030-

Putnam-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or drizzle likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

around 40. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ067-272030-

Orange-

414 AM EDT Sat Oct 27 2018

.TODAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Drizzle likely. Rain. Lows around 40. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or drizzle in

the morning. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather