NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Monday, October 29, 2018

229 FPUS51 KOKX 300052

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

NYZ072-300815-

New York (Manhattan)-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ073-300815-

Bronx-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ176-300815-

Northern Queens-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ178-300815-

Southern Queens-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ075-300815-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ074-300815-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early this evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ177-300815-

Northern Nassau-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ179-300815-

Southern Nassau-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ078-300815-

Northwestern Suffolk-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ080-300815-

Southwestern Suffolk-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ079-300815-

Northeastern Suffolk-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ081-300815-

Southeastern Suffolk-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ071-300815-

Southern Westchester-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ070-300815-

Northern Westchester-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ069-300815-

Rockland-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ068-300815-

Putnam-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ067-300815-

Orange-

852 PM EDT Mon Oct 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles. Lows in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

