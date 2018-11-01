NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 31, 2018

857 FPUS51 KOKX 010733

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

NYZ072-012015-

New York (Manhattan)-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ073-012015-

Bronx-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ176-012015-

Northern Queens-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ178-012015-

Southern Queens-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ075-012015-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ074-012015-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ177-012015-

Northern Nassau-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ179-012015-

Southern Nassau-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ078-012015-

Northwestern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ080-012015-

Southwestern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ079-012015-

Northeastern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ081-012015-

Southeastern Suffolk-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Breezy with lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

NYZ071-012015-

Southern Westchester-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ070-012015-

Northern Westchester-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ069-012015-

Rockland-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ068-012015-

Putnam-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

NYZ067-012015-

Orange-

333 AM EDT Thu Nov 1 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

