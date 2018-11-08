NY New York NY Zone Forecast
NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 7, 2018
579 FPUS51 KOKX 081042
ZFPOKX
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service New York NY
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
NYZ072-082115-
New York (Manhattan)-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ073-082115-
Bronx-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ176-082115-
Northern Queens-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds around 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ178-082115-
Southern Queens-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ075-082115-
Kings (Brooklyn)-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows
in the mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ074-082115-
Richmond (Staten Island)-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph,
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the
evening. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming
west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ177-082115-
Northern Nassau-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ179-082115-
Southern Nassau-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph,
increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after
midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ078-082115-
Northwestern Suffolk-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ080-082115-
Southwestern Suffolk-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15
mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90
percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. West
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ079-082115-
Northeastern Suffolk-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Breezy with
lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming
southwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ081-082115-
Southeastern Suffolk-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph early.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Breezy with
lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
NYZ071-082115-
Southern Westchester-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
$$
NYZ070-082115-
Northern Westchester-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around
40. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming
west 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
$$
NYZ069-082115-
Rockland-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,
becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
$$
NYZ068-082115-
Putnam-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the
upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening, then a chance of rain showers, snow showers and freezing
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
NYZ067-082115-
Orange-
542 AM EST Thu Nov 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then
cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely
after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows
in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
