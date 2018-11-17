NY New York NY Zone Forecast

NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

_____

703 FPUS51 KOKX 170332

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

NYZ072-171030-

New York (Manhattan)-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ073-171030-

Bronx-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ176-171030-

Northern Queens-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ178-171030-

Southern Queens-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ075-171030-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late this evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ074-171030-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ177-171030-

Northern Nassau-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ179-171030-

Southern Nassau-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph late this evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ078-171030-

Northwestern Suffolk-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ080-171030-

Southwestern Suffolk-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ079-171030-

Northeastern Suffolk-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ081-171030-

Southeastern Suffolk-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ071-171030-

Southern Westchester-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ070-171030-

Northern Westchester-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ069-171030-

Rockland-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ068-171030-

Putnam-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ067-171030-

Orange-

1032 PM EST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

